Dominguez picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins, striking out one over a scoreless inning.

After the Phillies rallied to score three runs in the top of the ninth inning, Dominguez was called upon to protect a two-run lead with Craig Kimbrel unavailable. He'd send the top of Miami's lineup down in order, earning his first save of the year. It was certainly a positive outing from Dominguez, who'd pitched to a 14.73 ERA in his previous five outings. Overall, Dominguez sports a 4.60 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB across 29.1 innings this season.