White Sox's Seranthony Dominguez: Blows another save Monday

Dominguez blew the save in Monday's 6-5 win over the Guardians. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

After blowing a save Sunday against the Tigers, Dominguez was quickly handed another opportunity Monday and came up short once again. Entrusted with a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the right-hander allowed a walk, a single and a double before recording an out, squandering the lead in the process. After striking out Rhys Hoskins for the first out of the frame, Dominguez was lifted, and one of his inherited runners came around to score. However, the White Sox offense answered with a walk-off win in the bottom of the inning. The 31-year-old's grip on the closer role appears tenuous, as he owns a 4.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB while converting 12 of 17 save opportunities across 28.1 innings this season.