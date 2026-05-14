Dominguez collected his 10th save of the season during the White Sox's 6-5 win over the Royals on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

Dominguez got two of the first three batters he faced to ground out, but his first pitch to Bobby Witt was smacked to left-center field for a two-run home run to cut the Royals' deficit to one run. Kansas City attempted to keep the pressure on by bringing in Jac Caglianone to pinch hit, but Dominguez shut the door by striking out Caglianone on six pitches. This marks the third time this season that Dominguez has given up at least two earned runs in a game, but he still did enough to earn his 10th save of the season, which is tied for fifth in Major League Baseball.