White Sox's Seranthony Dominguez: Records 12th save Sunday

Dominguez earned the save in Sunday's 6-4 win against the Dodgers, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning.

Dominguez was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and ultimately got the job done despite some late drama. The right-hander worked around two walks and an RBI double before recording the final outs to secure his 12th save of the season. It was Dominguez's first save since May 25, after posting five scoreless appearances and allowing just two baserunners total since. He now owns a 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 26 innings this year.