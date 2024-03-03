Dominguez is focusing on his mindset this spring in an effort to stop overthinking as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Dominguez's ERA rose from 3.00 in 2022 to 3.78 in 2023, with his 4.90 xFIP suggesting that things could easily have been a good deal worse. Of particular concern is Dominguez's strikeout rate, which dropped from 29.5 percent to 21.4 percent. Per Coffey's report, the righty isn't overhauling his delivery or pitch mix this winter, instead focusing on, "trying to manage his delivery less now, rather than thinking about it when he's halfway down the mound." Whether or not that helps Dominguez get back to peak form, something which is needed if he's to carve out save chances in a deep Phillies bullpen, remains to be seen.