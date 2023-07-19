Dominguez (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment on Friday or Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Dominguez is expected to require 2-to-3 rehab appearances before rejoining the Phillies' bullpen, setting him up for a return before the end of next week. The hard-throwing reliever has been sidelined since mid-June with a left oblique strain.
