Dominguez (oblique) is slated to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Dominguez has been sidelined since mid-June with a left oblique strain, but he's impressed in two rehab appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with five strikeouts over two scoreless frames. He'll provide the Phillies with a late-inning relief option.
