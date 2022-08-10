Dominguez picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

After a runner reached base on a Rhys Hoskins error to begin the ninth inning, Dominguez recovered with a double play and a strikeout to record his seventh save of the season. The hard-throwing righty had emerged as the top option out of the back of the bullpen for the Phillies, as six out of his seven saves have come since the beginning of July, but with David Robertson recently acquired, the closer situation has become more crowded. Because of the uncertainty for saves, Dominguez should be considered more valuable in SV/HD leagues, but with strong ratios, he maintains value in most formats regardless.