Howard will pitch every fifth day for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will stretch out to 100 pitches, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies are not going to rush Howard's return to the big leagues. Rather, they will give the righty ample time to develop as a starting pitcher instead keeping him in a frequently-changing role as both a starter and reliever.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Struggles in brief outing•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Back in rotation Monday•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Punished by the long ball•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Tosses 2.1 innings Saturday•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Wednesday's start postponed•