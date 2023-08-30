The Yankees released Howard (undisclosed) on Wednesday.

Howard was acquired from the Rangers at the trade deadline but made just three appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before going on the affiliate's 7-day injured list with an undisclosed issue. Though the Yankees haven't indicated whether or not he's healthy again, Howard is free to seek a gig in another organization. Howard holds a 7.20 ERA over 38 appearances in the majors, but he's a former top prospect who has missed plenty of bats in the minors, so he'll likely latch on somewhere.