Howard (1-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over three innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

New team, similar result for Howard, who required 75 pitches to get through three frames. Howard, who was acquired from San Francisco last Friday, was making his debut for the Guardians after posting a 5.62 ERA and 1.83 WHIP through 24 innings over seven appearances (two starts) with the Giants. Following Thursday's outing, his ERA has risen to 6.33 while his WHIP is at an even 2.00. Howard replaced Logan Allen, who was sent down to Triple-A, in the Guardians' rotation, but with the All-Star break looming, there's no word yet on how the Guardians will fill out their rotation once the second half of the season gets underway.