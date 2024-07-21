The Guardians designated Howard for assignment Sunday.

After being acquired from the Giants earlier this month, Howard stepped into the rotation for his Guardians debut July 11, but he lasted just three innings and gave up four earned runs in a loss against the Tigers. The Guardians turned to him in relief for his next appearance in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Padres and he once again struggled, surrendering four runs (one earned) on four hits -- including two home runs -- in two innings. After the pair of poor outings, the Guardians will move on from Howard and replace him on the 26-man active roster with righty Peter Strzelecki, who was called up from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Sunday's series finale with San Diego.