Howard could have a chance to make the Giants' Opening Day rotation if Keaton Winn (elbow) isn't ready, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

An MRI on Winn's elbow came back clean, but his status is up in the air. Howard is with the Giants as a non-roster invitee and cannot be optioned to the minors if he does make the team, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the top internal candidates to fill in for Winn, if needed. The 27-year-old has flopped so far at the big-league level, holding a 7.20 ERA and 109:55 K:BB over 115 innings covering 29 starts and nine relief appearances.