The Giants reassigned Howard to minor-league camp Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Howard signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Nov. 10 and was competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster. He posted a 1.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings, but it ultimately wasn't enough. Howard has struggled at the big-league level, but a productive stint in Triple-A could give the Giants a reason to call him up to the majors this season.