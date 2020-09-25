Howard (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The highly-touted rookie recorded an unimpressive 5.92 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in his first six big-league starts before being sidelined with shoulder stiffness in mid-September. He isn't expected to be ready to start any of the Phillies' final three games, but he could make an appearance out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Feels good after bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Managing shoulder injury•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Phillies' Spencer Howard: Takes loss•