Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Turnbull prepared for 80-to-85 pitches during Tuesday's start against the Reds, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

That's assuming the game winds up being played, as there's been plenty of rain in Philadelphia and more expected. It will be the first big-league appearance since last May for Turnbull, who is filling in for the injured Taijuan Walker (shoulder).