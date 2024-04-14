Turnbull came away with a no-decision Saturday, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over four-plus innings in a 4-3 win over the Pirates. He struck out three.

The right-hander was looking good through four innings but he failed to get an out in the fifth, allowing a leadoff single to Alika Williams, a two-run homer to Oneil Cruz and a walk to Bryan Reynolds before getting the hook. Turnbull tossed 48 of 88 pitches for strikes as he gave up his first earned runs of the season, and through three starts he still sports a 1.80 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 15 innings. He'll try to get back on track against a familiar foe, as the former Tiger lines up to make his next start at home next weekend against the White Sox.