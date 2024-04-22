Phillies manager Rob Thomson implied Friday that Turnbull will likely move to the bullpen after he starts Wednesday's game in Cincinnati, MLB.com reports.

Taijuan Walker (shoulder) tossed 6.1 innings and 102 pitches in his latest rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, setting him up to return from the 15-day injured list and take back a spot in the rotation next weekend in San Diego. Rather than making room for both Walker and Turnbull and expanding the rotation to six men, the latter is poised to head to the bullpen as the Phillies look to manage his innings. Even with Turnbull's upcoming move to relief, Thomson is optimistic that the right-hander can get enough work to stay stretched out in the event a spot in the rotation opens up again. Turnbull has been tremendous thus far for any managers in deeper mixed leagues or NL-only leagues that scooped him up in the later rounds of drafts, as he's gone 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 22 innings.