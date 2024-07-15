Turnbull (lat) was cleared to resume playing catch Saturday at the Phillies' facility in Clearwater, Fla., MLB.com reports.

Turnbull looks to be trending positively in his recovery from the strained right lat he sustained June 26, but he still has several checkpoints to hit in the rehab process before making his return from the 15-day injured list. Phillies manager Rob Thomson previously said that Turnbull was likely facing a 6-to-8-week recovery timeline, so the right-hander shouldn't be expected back from the IL until middle or late August.