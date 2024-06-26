Turnbull was removed from his start in Wednesday's game against the Tigers after three innings due to a sore right shoulder, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He struck out two and allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks before exiting the contest.

Manager Rob Thomson previously said that Turnbull was being targeted for around 70 pitches in his first start since April 30, but the right-hander lasted just 36 pitches before bowing out with the shoulder issue. Turnbull will likely be put through more thorough testing after the game as the Phillies look to determine the full extent of the injury, but he could be at risk of landing on the 15-day injured list alongside Taijuan Walker (finger), whom he had replaced in the rotation.