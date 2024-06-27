The Phillies placed Turnbull (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right lat strain.

Turnbull had to depart Wednesday's start against the Tigers with right shoulder soreness. While the pitcher downplayed the injury after the game, subsequent testing revealed a lat strain. It's not yet clear how much time Turnbull might miss, but certainly it's the type of injury that could cost the right-hander several weeks. With Taijuan Walker (finger) also still out for a while, Michael Mercado could enter the Phillies' rotation.