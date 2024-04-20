Turnbull (2-0) earned the win Friday against the White Sox, allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Turnbull held Chicago without a hit through six innings, eventually allowing a lone one-out single to Gavin Sheets in the seventh en route to a 7-0 Phillies victory. Turnbull has been a revelation in Philadelphia so far this season, holding opponents scoreless in three of his first four starts. The 31-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.23 with a 0.77 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 22 innings. Turnbull is currently on track for a road matchup with the Reds in his next outing.