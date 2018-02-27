Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Sees time at both outfield corners
Joseph is swapping between left field and right field in Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The ploy could be an attempt to test out Joseph's versatility at multiple outfield positions, though it could also be an attempt to hide his glove in the spots least likely for a ball to be hit to. Either way, the fact that the Phillies are experimenting with Joseph indicates that they want to give him a fair shot at making the team this spring. He's currently not necessarily a favorite to win a bench role, but if he hits well and these experiments continue, it may indicate that the Phillies are planning to keep him around.
