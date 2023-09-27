Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
The Phillies punched their ticket to the playoffs with Tuesday's win over the Pirates, so Turner will receive Wednesday off after making 18 straight starts. The 30-year-old delivered an ugly first half but has a .308/.361/.621 slash line since the start of August to improve his season-long OPS to .770
More News
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Stays red hot•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Homers, steals base in return•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Activated from paternity leave•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Extends hitting streak to 15 games•
-
Phillies' Trea Turner: Big night in Saturday's loss•