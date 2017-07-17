Phillies' Ty Kelly: Likely to head back to bench role
Kelly is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins.
With Cesar Hernandez (oblique) returning from the 10-day disabled list Monday and immediately reclaiming the starting second base gig, Kelly's run of regular playing time looks to be over. Kelly wasn't able to do much with the everyday at-bats, going just 4-for-31 at the plate since June 25. He's now expected to act as the Phillies' top utility infielder.
