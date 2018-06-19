Arano allowed a pair of runs on a pair of hits Monday against the Cardinals, striking out three batters in two thirds of an innings.

Arano entered with the chance to earn his first career save, coming in at the start of the top of the ninth inning with a two-run lead. He couldn't get the job done despite striking out three batters, and had a rare line with more strikeouts than outs, as he was removed after Yairo Munoz reached base following a wild pitch on the third strikeout. Despite the setback, Arano could still be in line for the occasional save chance, as the Phillies' bullpen is currently in flux and the 23-year-old has a well-earned 2.70 ERA on the season, striking out 28.9 percent of batters while walking just 6.2 percent.