Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Returns from injury

Velasquez (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Velasquez is back even though the Phillies don't need a starter until Tuesday. He remains a candidate to start that day but could also be used in the bullpen before then. Nick Pivetta could also get the start Tuesday, regardless of whether Velasquez has been used in relief. Drew Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

