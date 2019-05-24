Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Returns from injury
Velasquez (forearm) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Velasquez is back even though the Phillies don't need a starter until Tuesday. He remains a candidate to start that day but could also be used in the bullpen before then. Nick Pivetta could also get the start Tuesday, regardless of whether Velasquez has been used in relief. Drew Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Candidate to start Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Could move to bullpen•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Throws bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Two bullpens on tap•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Expects brief absence•
-
Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...