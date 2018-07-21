Phillies' Vince Velasquez: Start postponed

Velasquez's scheduled Saturday start was rained out.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, which means Velasquez will likely start one half of the twin bill. The Phillies have no off days next week, which will likely result in Velasquez's next start being pushed back from Thursday to Friday, but it will still come against the Reds, so the overall fantasy impact of the cancellation will be minimal.

