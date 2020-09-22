Wheeler (4-1) took the loss Monday against the Nationals after giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings.

Wheeler found trouble early in this one, allowing two runs in the first inning followed by one in the sixth. He failed to receive much run support, resulting in the right-hander's first loss of the 2020 campaign. Wheeler owns a 2.67 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 45:12 K:BB across 64 innings.