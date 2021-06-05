Wheeler (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 7.1 innings, taking the loss versus Washington on Friday.

Wheeler turned in a quality start, but Washington ace Max Scherzer was just a bit better in the pitchers' duel. The 31-year-old Wheeler has posted an excellent 2.51 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 100:18 K:BB across 82.1 innings this season. He projects to face Atlanta next week.