Frazier went 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in an 8-7 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

He's strung together a modest four-game hitting streak (5-for-14) with three walks. For the season, however, Frazier continues to struggle with a .210 batting average and six extra-base hits in 134 plate appearances. He moved down to eighth in the batting order, albeit against tough lefty Jon Lester, for just the second time in 2020. Frazier's name came up at the trade deadline and it wouldn't be surprising to see him traded in the offseason.