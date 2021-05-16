Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Giants.
The switch hitter continues to put a rough sophomore campaign behind him. After managing only a .632 OPS in 2020, Reynolds has rebounded with a .301/.400/.481 slash line through 37 games to begin this season, adding three homers, 15 RBI and 24 runs.
