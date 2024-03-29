Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double while adding a walk in Pittsburgh's Opening Day 6-5 win over Miami in 12 innings.

Reynolds had been dealing with a back issue in the days leading up to Opening Day, but started in his customary left field and crushed a 2-1 pitch over the left-center field wall in the third inning to knot the game at two. Reynolds later doubled off Anthony Bender to earn the two-hit effort. Reynolds, an all-star in 2021, looks to be healthy as the Pirates were able to begin the season on a positive note.