Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Reynolds collected a hit for the fifth straight game and led the Pirates to their fifth straight victory Monday. He opened his evening with an RBI groundout before adding two more RBI via a ninth-inning double. The one-time Pirates All-Star has opened the 2024 season on a tear, slashing .333/.448/.583 over his first 29 plate appearances.