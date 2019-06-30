Archer still feels discomfort in his left hip and will be reevaluated Monday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The Pirates labeled Archer's exit from Friday's start as a precaution, but he's apparently still having some issues a day later. The 30-year-old's next outing is scheduled for Wednesday versus the Cubs but his availability remains in question.

