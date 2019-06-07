Archer (3-5) allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Braves on Thursday.

The right-hander yielded a home run to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, and then the Braves had first and third with one out in the second. That made it seem like it was going to be another long afternoon for Archer. Instead, he worked out of the second-inning jam, and then he yielded just two hits over the next four frames. Archer still has more work to do in order to bring his numbers back down to normal, but he's won two straight, and this was his best start since April 13. Archer is 3-5 with a 5.20 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 53.2 innings this season. He will face the Braves again on the road in his next start Tuesday.