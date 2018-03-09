Freese hit his first homer of the Grapefruit League on Thursday.

He's 3-for-11 in the early going and will likely serve as a backup at both third base and first. Newcomer Colin Moran has played well at the hot corner thus far, making it likely Freese will have to wait until injury or Pittsburgh faces a tough lefthander before he starts. He hit just .263 with 10 homers and 52 RBI in 426 at-bats last season, but he did post a .368 OBP. Coming off the bench instead of serving as an everyday starter probably suits the 34-year-old better at this stage of his career, anyhow.