Pirates' David Freese: Goes oppo for first spring homer
Freese hit his first homer of the Grapefruit League on Thursday.
He's 3-for-11 in the early going and will likely serve as a backup at both third base and first. Newcomer Colin Moran has played well at the hot corner thus far, making it likely Freese will have to wait until injury or Pittsburgh faces a tough lefthander before he starts. He hit just .263 with 10 homers and 52 RBI in 426 at-bats last season, but he did post a .368 OBP. Coming off the bench instead of serving as an everyday starter probably suits the 34-year-old better at this stage of his career, anyhow.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...