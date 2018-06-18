Pirates' Dovydas Neverauskas: Sent back to minors
Neverauskas was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Neverauskas will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Richard Rodriguez, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. In four appearances during his most recent stint with the Pirates, Neverauskas struggled to a 10.38 ERA across 4.1 innings.
