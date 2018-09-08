Vazquez tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one as he notched the save Friday against the Marlins.

Vazquez allowed the tying run to reach the plate, but he'd retire the final three batters to close out the victory. He's in no danger of losing his role as the closer, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 77 punchouts through 60 innings this season.