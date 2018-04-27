Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Picks up first win
Vazquez (1-0) earned the win after tossing a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against the Tigers.
Vazquez loaded up the bases with no outs in the ninth inning - allowing a pair of singles and issuing a walk - but he was able to retire the next three batters to get out of the inning unscathed. Corey Dickerson knocked a walkoff homer in the bottom of the frame to give Vazquez his first win of the season. The 26-year-old now owns a 0.93 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through 10 appearances (9.2 innings) in April.
