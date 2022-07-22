Allen (hamstring) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Allen has yet to play in 2022 after suffering a hamstring injury during spring training. He isn't in the lineup Friday against Miami and could find consistent playing time difficult to find, particularly once Bryan Reynolds (oblique) is able to return.
