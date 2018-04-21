Pirates' Ivan Nova: Quality start in Friday's no-decision
Nova (2-1) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits over six innings while striking out three.
It's his third straight quality start, and Nova has an eye-popping 18:0 K:BB over 19.2 innings during that stretch. The right-hander will look to continue his run of success in Thursday's home start against the Tigers.
