Pirates' Ivan Nova: Quality start in Friday's no-decision

Nova (2-1) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits over six innings while striking out three.

It's his third straight quality start, and Nova has an eye-popping 18:0 K:BB over 19.2 innings during that stretch. The right-hander will look to continue his run of success in Thursday's home start against the Tigers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories