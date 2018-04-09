Pirates' Ivan Nova: Start postponed
Nova will not make his scheduled start Monday against the Cubs as the game has been postponed, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The game will be rescheduled for the teams' mutual off day on Tuesday. Nova will presumably still be the starter. If that's the case, he'll keep his two-start week, as he'd be able to pitch against the Marlins on Sunday on four days' rest.
