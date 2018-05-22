Liranzo was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Claimed off waivers in April, Liranzo has impressed for Double-A Altoona so far this season, tossing 12 scoreless innings with an 18:3 K:BB. If he can maintain that momentum with Indianapolis, the 23-year-old could make his big-league debut later this season.