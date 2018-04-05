Liranzo was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The young right-hander was acquired by the Dodgers on Monday and designated for assignment just a day later. The Pirates decided to swipe him up off waivers and will send him to their Double-A affiliate in Altoona. Liranzo has 141 strikeouts over the past two seasons in the minors, but his control is a bit shaky.