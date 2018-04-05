Pirates' Jesus Liranzo: Heading to Pirates
Liranzo was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The young right-hander was acquired by the Dodgers on Monday and designated for assignment just a day later. The Pirates decided to swipe him up off waivers and will send him to their Double-A affiliate in Altoona. Liranzo has 141 strikeouts over the past two seasons in the minors, but his control is a bit shaky.
More News
-
Dodgers' Jesus Liranzo: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Jesus Liranzo: Acquired by Dodgers•
-
Orioles' Jesus Liranzo: Sent off 40-man•
-
Orioles' Jesus Liranzo: Sent back to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Jesus Liranzo: Sporting high walk rate at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Jesus Liranzo: Command demons continue to loom•
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Four pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...