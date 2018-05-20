Musgrove (shoulder) said he will start Thursday against the Reds in Cincinnati, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Musgrove may be jumping the gun with that news, as the team hasn't confirmed his return, although manager Clint Hurdle said a return is "possible" this coming week. The big right-hander made his fourth rehabilitation start Friday, throwing five innings and 96 pitches for Triple-A Indianapolis. That's enough pitches where Hurdle could feel comfortable putting Musgrove on the mound against major-league pitching.