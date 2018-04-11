Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Not expected back anytime soon
The Pirates still have no timetable for when Musgrove (shoulder) might begin throwing off a mound, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Musgrove's injury is related to the one which forced him to the DL for a short stint in 2017. Given the team's caution with the right-hander, it would be surprising to see him return to action before May. Pittsburgh still intends to deploy him as a starter, but there's a chance he could slide into a relief role, where his arm would see less stress.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Resumes throwing•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Not close to returning•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shut down from throwing•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will start against Reds on Thursday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Feels good after minor-league outing•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...