The Pirates still have no timetable for when Musgrove (shoulder) might begin throwing off a mound, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Musgrove's injury is related to the one which forced him to the DL for a short stint in 2017. Given the team's caution with the right-hander, it would be surprising to see him return to action before May. Pittsburgh still intends to deploy him as a starter, but there's a chance he could slide into a relief role, where his arm would see less stress.