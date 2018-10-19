Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Undergoes abdominal procedure
Musgrove underwent surgery to repair his abdominal wall to help heal the stress reaction on the front of his pelvic bone, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Since a typical timetable for this surgery is around six weeks, Musgrove should be fully healed and read y to go prior to spring training. The right-hander suffered the stress fracture in mid-September after a start against the Royals and was promptly shut down for the last couple weeks of the season. Across 19 starts in 2018, he logged a 4.06 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 100 strikeouts in 115.1 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Facing six-week recovery timeline•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shut down for season•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tagged for five runs vs. Royals•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Earns win with quality start•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Allows five runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...