Musgrove underwent surgery to repair his abdominal wall to help heal the stress reaction on the front of his pelvic bone, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Since a typical timetable for this surgery is around six weeks, Musgrove should be fully healed and read y to go prior to spring training. The right-hander suffered the stress fracture in mid-September after a start against the Royals and was promptly shut down for the last couple weeks of the season. Across 19 starts in 2018, he logged a 4.06 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 100 strikeouts in 115.1 innings.