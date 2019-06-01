Pirates' Josh Bell: Extends batting streak Friday

Bell extended his hitting streak to 11 games Friday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI in a 9-4 win over Milwaukee.

He slashed .390/.442/.797 with 12 doubles, 12 homers and 31 RBI in May. Bell leads the major leagues with 20 doubles, 152 total bases and is tied for the RBI lead (52) with Cody Bellinger. The 26-year-old has boosted his average exit velocity from 90 mph in 2018 to 94.6 mph in 2019 (good for second behind Joey Gallo's 96 mph).