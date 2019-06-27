Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep in Houston
Bell went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Astros on Wednesday. He also scored three runs and drew a pair of walks.
The home run was Bell's third in June and 21st overall. He's hitting .222/.330/.457 for the month after slashing .390/.442/.797 with 12 homers in May. The first baseman continues to lead the majors with 28 doubles and 68 RBI. He's already surpassed his extra-base total from 2018 (47) with 52.
